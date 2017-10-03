Materials Shares Up On Growth Optimism - Materials Roundup

Shares of commodities producers rose as optimism about the outlook for economic growth offset fears about higher interest rates. Swiss mining and metals trading giant Glencore said it could invest nearly $1 billion in a Peruvian zinc miner Volcan Minera Companhia, two years after it shut mines and slashed production of zinc. Gold futures continued their recent declines in the face of rising interest rates as concerns about a crisis in Europe abated. Separatist groups are leading a general strike and conducting large demonstrations in Catalonia to protest a crackdown by Spanish police during their independence referendum. "Spain's problems appear non-systemic, with little potential to create fundamental uncertainties in the euro area," said analysts at brokerage Credit Suisse, in a research note.
