Health Care Stocks Down Ahead Of Earnings - Health Care Roundup

Shares of health-care companies ticked down as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for earnings in the sector. Biotech concern Ultragenyx agreed to buy smaller rival Dimension Therapeutics for $151 million in cash. Directors of dental equipment company Dentsply Sirona forced out its top three executives after a $14.5 billion merger completed last year ran into trouble, The Wall Street Journal reported.
October 03, 2017 16:19 ET (20:19 GMT)