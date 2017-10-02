What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (October 2, 2017).

Equifax's board is reviewing the actions of the firm's top lawyer in connection with share sales by executives in the wake of a data breach.

Hedge funds are making money and taking in new cash, in a reversal from a year ago. The average fund was up 5.4% through August.

Google is rolling out a package of policies and services to help news publishers increase subscriptions.

Emerging-market stocks are on pace for their best year since 2009, but many investors fear a downturn.

Oil prices bounced back in the third quarter on strong demand for crude and signs of ebbing U.S. output.

Interest rates whipsawed bank stocks in the quarter and are likely to remain the dominant force for shares.

Shake Shack's founder has raised $220 million in a private-equity fund.

Exchange Capital is interested in buying the Chicago Stock Exchange if opposition sinks a Chinese bid.

Pop star Cher alleged she was duped into selling biotech shares "at a fraction" of their real value.

