Unilever Buys Brazil's Mae Terra Organic Food Business for Undisclosed Sum

Anglo-Dutch food and personal-care products company Unilever PLC (ULVR.LN) on Monday announced its third acquisition in less than a month with the purchase of Brazilian natural and organic food business Mae Terra for an undisclosed sum.

Continue Reading Below

Mae Terra is a fast-growing brand in Brazil, providing health-conscious consumers with organic and nutritious food products since it was set up in 1979. It operates in several categories with a portfolio that includes organic cereals, cookies, snacks and culinary products.

Unilever, the owner of Hellmann's mayonnaise and Dove body products, last week agreed to buy Carver Korea, a Seoul-based maker of toners and moisturizers, for $2.7 billion. On Sept. 9 it bought Pukka Herbs for an undisclosed sum.

Write to Ian Walker at ian.walker@wsj.com; @IanWalk40289749

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 02, 2017 10:38 ET (14:38 GMT)