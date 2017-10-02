Tech Up Slightly as IPhone X Demand Signs Awaited -- Tech Roundup

Shares of tech companies were more or less flat as traders awaited early indications of demand for Apple's premium smart-phone. Shares of the largest U.S. company by market capitalization have been volatile in recent weeks after a mixed reception of its latest products.

Continue Reading Below

"I think Apple's pretty expensive...but I have to say the products have been better than the competitors so it's also hard to be very bearish on it," said Lorenzo Di Mattia, manager of hedge fund Sibilla Global Fund.

Facebook, which is handing over data on Russian-backed ads on its platform to investigators, said it plans to add 1,000 new workers to review ads even though it will count mostly on users to flag questionable ads. Alphabet's Google is rolling out a package of policies and services to help news publishers increase subscriptions after clashes with the organization on its aggregation and distribution practices.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 02, 2017 16:54 ET (20:54 GMT)