Tesla Misses Model 3 Production Goals

Tesla badly missed its goal of building 1,500 Model 3 car in the third quarter, the first sign that the production ramp-up for the new sedan isn't going as smoothly as planned.

Jeff Immelt Steps Aside as GE Chairman, Months Ahead of Schedule

Jeff Immelt, the longtime leader of General Electric Co., is stepping aside as chairman and leaving the board of the industrial giant several months ahead of schedule.

Equifax's Ex-CEO to Outline Series of Mishaps That Led to Hack

A widespread breakdown in security safeguards at Equifax aided hackers as they broke into the company's systems and gained access to personal information of millions of Americans, according to prepared testimony former CEO Richard Smith plans to deliver Tuesday.

Takata Assures Creditors on Sale to Key Safety Systems

Takata has ironed out the final details of the $1.6 billion sale of the bulk of its business to Key Safety Systems, a lawyer for the car-parts maker told a judge Monday.

Justice Department Clears CenturyLink's $25 Billion Takeover of Level 3

The U.S. Justice Department agreed to clear CenturyLink Inc.'s $25 billion takeover of Level 3 Communications Inc. if the telecom providers shed some of their fiber-optic infrastructure, moving the deal one step closer to closing.

Goldman Sachs Weighs Trading Cryptocurrencies

Goldman Sachs is weighing a new trading operation dedicated to bitcoin and other digital currencies, the first blue-chip Wall Street firm preparing to deal directly in this burgeoning yet controversial market.

Google, Facebook Tackle Misinformation About Las Vegas Shooting

Alphabet Inc.'s Google and Facebook Inc. displayed false information in the wake of the Las Vegas shooting, raising further concerns over people's ability to manipulate the heavily trafficked platforms for social media and news.

Facebook, Amid Furor Over Russia-Backed Ads, Plans to Add Reviewers

Facebook, on the defensive as it hands over data on Russian-backed ads on its platform, said it plans to add 1,000 new workers to review ads even though it will count mostly on users to flag questionable ads.

Uber Investors Clash With Board Over Voting Power

Uber Technologies Inc.'s board is bracing for a contentious battle over voting control after two investors threatened legal action ahead of a planned vote Tuesday that could upend the board and diminish the power of some of the company's earliest shareholders.

U.S. Auto Makers Step Up Plans for Electric Vehicles

Detroit's largest auto makers ramped up plans for electric vehicles in coming years. GM plans to introduce two more electric vehicles over the next 18 months, and Ford has formed a team to help direct investments toward new electrified vehicles.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 02, 2017 19:15 ET (23:15 GMT)