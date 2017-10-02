Equifax's Ex-CEO Says Hack Marred by Missed Warnings, Communication Lapses

A widespread breakdown in security safeguards at Equifax allowed hackers to gain access to some 143 million Americans' personal information, according to prepared testimony former CEO Richard Smith plans to deliver Tuesday.

Uber Shake-Up Continues as Head of Northern Europe Quits

Uber's manager for Northern Europe, whose responsibilities included the U.K., is quitting, as the ride-hailing firm's travails continue after London regulators decided to strip it of its operating license.

Canadian Grocer Metro to Buy Jean Coutu for $3.6 Billion

Canadian grocery giant Metro plans to buy drug store chain Jean Coutu for $3.6 billion, creating a network of grocery stores and pharmacies with 1,300 locations.

Google Plans to Help News Publishers Increase Subscriptions

Google is rolling out a package of policies and services to help news publishers increase subscriptions, a move likely to warm its icy relationship with some of the biggest critics of its power over the internet.

International Paper to Transfer $1.3 Billion Pension Liability to Prudential

International Paper will reduce its pension liability by $1.3 billion through a pension-risk transfer, a maneuver used by companies with pension plans to limit their risk by transferring responsibility to an insurance company.

Nissan to Recall 1.2 Million Cars in Japan

Nissan Motor Co. will recall 1.2 million cars in Japan, after Japanese regulators said the vehicles received improper quality checks at the factory.

Dentsply Sirona Shakes Up Leadership as CEO, Operating Chief Exit

Dental-products and equipment maker Dentsply Sirona said its CEO, chief operating officer and executive chairman have all resigned. The changes come less than two months after the company said it is cooperating with an SEC investigation.

Appvion Files for Bankruptcy Amid Turnaround Talks

Specialty paper-maker Appvion filed for bankruptcy protection Sunday, looking for a way out from under an unsustainable debt load.

Why Apple Rival Samsung Also Wins If iPhone X Is a Hit

The two companies are fierce competitors in the smartphone market, but Samsung stands to make billions of dollars supplying screens and memory chips for Apple's new iPhone.

Twitter, Built on Anonymity, Finds It to Be a Liability

As Congress and others scrutinize Russia's alleged use of social media to influence the U.S. presidential election, one focal point is the prevalence on Twitter of bots, or automated accounts, that can be used to disseminate manipulative information.

