Health Care Up as Biotech Bounces Back -- Health-Care Roundup

Shares of health-care companies rose as a move into the riskiest niches of the stock market, including biotech companies, continued. After a precipitous fall ahead of the 2016 presidential election, the iShares Nasdaq Biotech Index exchange-traded fund has now clawed back most of its losses to sit about 15% from its all-time peak.

Ireland-based biotechnology company Shire filed an antitrust suit against rival Allergan, alleging Allergan's contracts with Medicare Part D drug plans for its Restasis eye drops effectively blocked access to Shire's rival dry-eye drug.

