What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

China will force auto makers to speed production of electric vehicles by 2019, a move that will ripple around the globe.

VW's former engine chief was arrested in connection with a German probe into emissions-rigging.

U.S. GDP expanded at a revised 3.1% annual rate in the second quarter, marking the best growth in two years.

Bankers expect a profit boost from the tax-overhaul proposal, which calls for a cut in the corporate rate.

Amazon's expanding reach is prompting investors to dump shares of retailers far from the U.S.

Roku shares surged 68% to $23.50 in their trading debut, a welcome sign for the stalled tech IPO market.

Toshiba sealed a deal to sell its memory-chip unit to a Bain-led group, but the pact still faces hurdles.

Investor Whitney Tilson is closing his hedge fund, the latest to shut amid disappointing returns.

Chevron named Michael Wirth as its next CEO, choosing an engineer experienced at finding efficiencies.

The Dow rose 40.49 points to 22381.20, led by McDonald's shares.

IKEA agreed to acquire TaskRabbit, a startup that connects people with freelancers to do odd jobs.

Apple has expressed interest in buying advanced liquid-crystal displays from Japan Display for some iPhones.

