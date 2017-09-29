French Public Debt Rises to 99.2% of GDP

France's public debt load rose in the second quarter, pushed higher by an increase in the central state's debt, statistics agency Insee said Friday.

Continue Reading Below

At the end of the second quarter, France's public debt reached 2.23 trillion euros to account for 99.2% of economic output compared with 98.8% at the end of the first quarter.

The debt of the central state rose by EUR31 billion compared with the second quarter, more than offsetting declines in the debts of local authorities and the social security system.

-Write to William Horobin at william.horobin@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 29, 2017 03:23 ET (07:23 GMT)