China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Friday, September 29 2017
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 1,029,326 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Oct-17 11,075 11,330 10,805 11,080 11,800 -720 106 486
Nov-17 11,460 11,460 10,810 11,125 11,730 -605 24,662 33,324
Jan-18 13,500 13,550 12,905 13,265 14,025 -760 908,032 322,566
Mar-18 13,565 13,630 13,200 13,385 14,055 -670 178 576
Apr-18 13,695 13,770 13,635 13,685 13,985 -300 14 70
May-18 13,875 13,970 13,355 13,695 14,330 -635 89,744 70,542
Jun-18 13,770 13,925 13,345 13,620 14,055 -435 60 1,092
Jul-18 13,820 13,950 13,380 13,750 14,250 -500 106 1,246
Aug-18 13,885 14,055 13,500 13,815 14,565 -750 54 1,168
Sep-18 14,075 14,230 13,615 13,955 14,450 -495 6,370 10,400
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
September 29, 2017 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)