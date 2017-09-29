ADRs End Higher

International stocks trading in New York ended the week higher.

Continue Reading Below

HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBC) was among the companies with ADRs that traded actively.

The BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts rose 0.6% on Friday to 148.60. The European index increased 0.57% to 139.36, the Asian index improved 0.7% to 170.24, the Latin American index rose 0.8% to 252.35 and the emerging markets index increased 1% to 317.65.

ADRs of HSBC advanced 0.4% to $49.41 despite news that it would be fined $175 million for failing to supervise its foreign-exchange trading business.

ADRs of Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) rose 0.2% to $48.15 after announcing that one of its drugs received regulatory approval in the U.S.

ADRs of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA) rose 1.5% to $172.71 as the Chinese e-commerce giant expanded its presence in traditional brick-and-mortar retailing with the acquisition of a 10% stake in New Huadu Supercenter.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Write to Imani Moise at imani.moise@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 29, 2017 17:43 ET (21:43 GMT)