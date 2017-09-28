Republican Tax Plan Quickly Hits First Hurdle

A day after announcing their ambitious tax plan, Republicans debated scaling back one of their largest and most controversial proposals: repeal of the individual deduction for state and local taxes.

SEC Chairman Froze Approval of Chicago Stock Exchange Sale

The Securities and Exchange Commission's chairman made the decision to freeze his staff's plan to approve the sale of the Chicago Stock Exchange to a Chinese-led group after consulting about the subject with the White House.

Stocks Climb, Remaining on Track for Weekly Gains

McDonald's led the Dow Jones Industrial Average higher, while the S&P 500 inched up to a fresh high. The blue-chip index gained 0.2%.

U.S. Second-Quarter GDP Rose 3.1%

U.S. economic output grew at a 3.1% annual rate in the second quarter, slightly stronger than previously thought and marking the best growth in two years.

'Amazon Effect' Leads Investors to Sour on Retail

Amazon.com's expanding reach is prompting investors to dump shares of retailers far from the U.S. While the "Amazon effect" has been most pronounced in the U.S., investor concern overseas has risen.

EU on Brexit: Progress Made but Not Enough to Open Trade Talks

The European Union's chief Brexit negotiator warned it could still be months before enough progress is made in talks with the U.K. for the bloc to be ready to discuss a future trade relationship with Britain.

Eurozone Business, Consumer Confidence Surges Despite ECB Signals

Businesses and households across the eurozone were more upbeat about their prospects than at any time in over a decade during September.

Fed's George Still Sees Need for Gradual Rate Rises

Kansas City Fed President Esther George again called for gradual increases to short-term interest rates, saying such moves should help foster sustainable growth and financial stability.

U.S. Jobless Claims Rose Last Week

The number of Americans applying for new unemployment benefits rose last week, at least partially reflecting job loss due to hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

SEC's Top Cop in New York to Leave Agency

The chief of the Securities and Exchange Commission's New York office plans to leave the agency in October after 17 years, the regulator said.

