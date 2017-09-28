Chevron Names Wirth Chairman, CEO

Chevron named Michael Wirth, an engineer and longtime operator of a vast network of refining and pipeline assets, as its next chief executive.

Toshiba Signs $17.7 Billion Deal With Bain-Apple Group to Sell Chip Unit

A nearly $18 billion deal for Toshiba Corp.'s memory-chip unit could strengthen the No. 2 player in a fast-growing industry--if the deal survives regulatory and legal hurdles.

Roku Shares Surge in Trading Debut

Roku shares climbed in their trading debut, a welcome sign for the stalled technology IPO market.

Kellogg CEO Bryant to Step Down

Kellogg CEO John Bryant is stepping down next week after nearly seven years leading the cereal-and-snack giant through a tumultuous time in the food industry.

Toyota Motor Sets Up New Electric Car Venture with Mazda, Denso

Toyota Motor Corp. is setting up a venture with Mazda Motor Corp. and automotive supplier Denso Corp. to develop electric vehicles technology, part of a new strategic shift by the car maker into fully electrified engine-powered cars and trucks.

'Amazon Effect' Leads Investors to Sour on Retail

Amazon.com's expanding reach is prompting investors to dump shares of retailers far from the U.S. While the "Amazon effect" has been most pronounced in the U.S., investor concern overseas has risen.

Philip Morris Reorganizes as It Shifts Focus to 'Smoke-Free' Products

Philip Morris International is reorganizing its geographic regions and executive ranks-including naming a new chief financial officer-in efforts to propel the company's shift away from cigarettes.

H&M Hit by Discounting, Slowness to Embrace Digital

Shares in Hennes & Mauritz fell sharply after the fashion retailer said profit sank in the third quarter amid a heavy bout of price-cutting and fewer visitors to its stores.

Whitney Tilson to Close Kase Capital Hedge Fund

Whitney Tilson is closing his hedge fund, the latest high-profile investor to close shop amid an extended period of disappointing returns for the industry.

World's Biggest Oil Company Promised Expats Idyllic Lifestyle-Then Fire Erupted

Saudi Aramco, which is planning what could be the biggest IPO ever, ignored warnings from its own safety experts about the construction of a compound housing foreign workers and their families. At least 10 people died in the 2015 tragedy. Aramco says safety is of 'paramount importance.'

