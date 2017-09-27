WSJ.com What's News - Worldwide News Briefs for Sep 27

GERMANY'S SCHAEUBLE SET TO STEP ASIDE AS FINANCE MINISTER

Wolfgang Schaeuble, one of Europe's elder statesmen, is set to step down as Germany's finance minister in the wake of the country's election, ending an era in which he shaped Europe's response to its debt crisis.

MACRON UNVEILS BUDGET MEANT TO BOLSTER INFLUENCE IN EU

French President Emmanuel Macron's government presented its first budget, the centerpiece of his plan to bolster France's leverage within the European Union by shrinking the state and freeing up the slowing economy.

SOME SAUDI WOMEN REJOICE OVER NEW RIGHT TO DRIVE; OTHERS DREAD IT

Many women in the deeply conservative Saudi kingdom celebrated the removal of an enduring barrier to their freedom-driving cars-while others confronted new challenges to getting behind the wheel, like buying a car and navigating rush-hour traffic.

KURDS VOTED IN FAVOR OF INDEPENDENCE IN DISPUTED REFERENDUM

An overwhelming 93% of Kurds voted in favor of independence from Iraq, the Kurdish electoral commission said, in a landmark referendum that has provoked backlash.

FORMER THAI LEADER YINGLUCK SENTENCED TO FIVE YEARS IN JAIL

A Thai court has sentenced former Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra to five years in prison, a month after she fled the country ahead of what was shaping up as a heavily politicized verdict.

U.K.'S THERESA MAY 'BITTERLY DISAPPOINTED' OVER U.S. BOMBARDIER SANCTIONS

British Prime Minister Theresa May said she was "bitterly disappointed" by a U.S. decision to place punitive import duties on a new jetliner made by Canada's Bombardier, as her defense secretary said the ruling could jeopardize Boeing Co. contracts with the U.K.

CANADA SAYS IT'S NO SAFE HAVEN FOR IMMIGRANTS LOSING U.S. PROTECTION

Canada has an urgent message for immigrants in the U.S. fearing deportation: Don't count on us for refuge. Those losing protected status in the U.S., officials warn, shouldn't expect to be able to stay in Canada.

ISIS ATTACKS IRAQI FORCES IN RAMADI

Militants attacked the western Iraqi city of Ramadi on three fronts, clashing with security forces even as Iraq's army routs the terror group from its few remaining strongholds in the country.

