U.S. Families' Wealth, Incomes Rose, Fed Survey Says -- Update

U.S. families' wealth and incomes rose across the board as the economic recovery continued over the past three years, a shift after the economic fortunes of all but most well-off families stagnated in the aftermath of the recession, the Federal Reserve reported Wednesday.

The report also found that minority households and families with less education had larger proportional gains in income than other families between 2013 and 2016, suggesting the fruits of the recovery spread to a wider swath of society.

Median household income -- the level at which half are above and half are below -- before taxes and adjusted for inflation rose 10% to $52,700 in 2016 from 2013, according to the Fed's Survey of Consumer Finances, which is conducted every three years.

Households' median net worth, or wealth, rose 16% in the same period, reflecting broadening gains to Americans as the economy grew 2.2% a year on average, inflation stayed low and the unemployment rate fell.

In the previous survey, conducted 2010 to 2013, median income fell 5% while median wealth fell 2%.

The results revealed sharp disparities by education. Families without a high school diploma saw their median income grow 15% during the period, while those with a college degree saw more modest 2% growth.

Despite that improvement, more educated families continued to have higher incomes overall. In 2016, the typical family headed by respondents with a college degree had over three times more income and almost 13 times more wealth than families headed by respondents without a high school diploma.

Minority households also experienced large gains. A Fed economist noted that the level of wealth and income of black and Hispanic households is very low compared with other groups, so while they did experience large gains proportionally, the gaps between white and nonwhite households are very large.

The improvements in households' wealth came as asset prices posted strong gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased 47.3% from January 2013 to December 2016, while the S&P 500 rose 53.1%. Home prices rose 28% in the same period, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price NSA Index.

