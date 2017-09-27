U.S. Durable-Goods Orders Rose 1.7% in August

Demand for long-lasting U.S. factory goods rebounded in August, pointing to a continued upswing in business investment.

Stocks Climb as Fed Outlook Boosts the Dollar

Global stocks extended gains and the dollar strengthened after comments from Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen boosted bets on higher U.S. interest rates.

ECB: Eurozone Bank Lending to Companies Hits Eight-Year High

Bank lending to private companies in the eurozone accelerated in August to an eight-year high.

Oil Rally Takes a Breather

Oil prices languished as investors appeared to, at least momentarily, cap robust gains from earlier in the week.

Macron Unveils Budget Meant to Bolster Influence in EU

French President Emmanuel Macron's government presented its first budget Wednesday, the centerpiece of his plan to bolster France's leverage within the European Union by shrinking the state and freeing up the slowing economy.

WSJ's Daily Shot: American Homes Are Getting Old

One Bond to Rule Them All: Eurozone Thinks ESBie

Officials are looking at European Safe Bonds as a way to dilute the risk of a sovereign default, without leaving stronger economies on the hook.

Appreciating Acronyms: Why the FANG Phenomenon Has Teeth

Buzzy investments come and go, but interest in the Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Google bundling has managed to sustain interest. Here's why.

Yellen Defends Fed Rate-Rise Plan Despite 'Mystery' of Low Inflation

Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen defended the central bank's projection for a gradual path of rate increases over the next few years, but said the Fed could consider a slower pace if low inflation proves persistent.

Chinese Developers Face Debt Reckoning After Boom

A wave of Chinese debt coming due next year alongside new stricter lending rules poses a risk to China's builders-and to the country's economy.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 27, 2017 09:15 ET (13:15 GMT)