Google Rolls Out Search, Shopping Ad Changes In Europe

Google has started overhauling millions of search results in Europe.

SEC Probes Departure of PepsiCo's Former Top Lawyer

Federal officials are investigating an allegation by PepsiCo's former top lawyer that the company fired her in retaliation for how she handled an internal probe into potential wrongdoing in Russia.

Apple iPhone X Production Woe Sparked by a Parts Imbalance

Apple Inc. hit a production snag with components crucial to its new iPhone X's facial-recognition system, adding to concerns about extended shortages when sales begin early in November.

Health Insurers Make Final Call on ACA Plans

Health insurers make their final decisions Wednesday on where to offer Affordable Care Act plans next year, and so far there are few signs of a major last-minute exodus from the health law's exchanges, despite companies' nervousness about their future.

Carlyle Group in Talks to Sell TCW Group Stake

Carlyle Group is in talks to sell a stake in bond manager TCW Group to bidders including Japan's Nippon Life Insurance and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, according to people familiar with the matter.

Fast-Food Chain Sonic Confirms Data Breach

The operator of Sonic Drive-In burger joints acknowledged that its store-payment systems were attacked, leaving some customers' credit and debit cards numbers at risk.

Uber vs. London, Round Two: Tribunal Weighs Whether Drivers Are Contractors

As Uber tries to negotiate with regulators over its operating license, the ride-hailing company is fighting another battle in Britain with high stakes over its broader business model.

Delphi Automotive Renames Itself 'Aptiv' in Software-Focused Makeover

Delphi Automotive will rename itself Aptiv and that its current CEO, Kevin Clark, will continue to run that part of the company after it splits in two by next March.

Saudi App Goes Viral in the U.S.

The secret behind the fast rise of anonymous messaging app Sarahah, created at a Saudi oil company as a corporate feedback tool, is Snapchat.

Shares of U.S. Media Companies Set for Worst Month Since 2015

Shares of cable providers and entertainment companies in the U.S. are suffering their worst stretch in nearly two years, as traditional players struggle to adapt to a shift toward streaming services.

September 27, 2017 13:15 ET (17:15 GMT)