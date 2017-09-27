Industrials Higher on Tax Plan, Durable Goods -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of manufacturing and transportation companies rose on the Republican plan for tax cuts and a relatively strong factory report.

The sweeping GOP plan would overhaul the U.S. tax code, slashing tax rates on businesses and many individuals, bringing the corporate tax rate down to 20% from 35%.

Orders for durable goods, products such as refrigerators and airplanes designed to last at least three years, increased a seasonally adjusted 1.7% in August from the prior month, the Commerce Department said.

Bombardier's shares fell after two rivals -- Alstom and Siemens -- said they would merge their train operations and the U.S. said it would impose a tariff that would triple the price of some popular Bombardier jets, responding to complaints from Boeing.

Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

September 27, 2017 16:09 ET (20:09 GMT)