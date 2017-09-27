Donald Trump Accuses Facebook of Being 'Anti-Trump'

President Donald Trump on Wednesday said Facebook Inc. was biased against him during the election, marking the second time he has sought to rebut the notion that possible manipulation of the social network could have played a role in his election win.

Continue Reading Below

The posts on the president's Twitter account came after Facebook recently agreed to hand over information related to the election to congressional investigators.

"Facebook was always anti-Trump," Mr. Trump said in a post on his Twitter account Wednesday, suggesting that Facebook was taking part in a media campaign against him. "The Networks were always anti-Trump hence, Fake News, @nytimes (apologized) & @WaPo were anti-Trump. Collusion?"

A spokesman for Facebook didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

President Trump's tweets come at a time of heightened scrutiny of Facebook's growing role in politics. Facebook earlier this month said that Russian entities paid $150,000 to run 5,200 divisive ads on its platform during the campaign. On Sept. 21, Facebook said it would hand over detailed information about the Russian-backed ads to congressional investigators and take steps to increase political transparency on its site.

The following day, Mr. Trump said in a Twitter post that the attention investigators were paying to Facebook was part of the "Russia hoax."

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Trump has expressed skepticism about the intelligence community's findings that Russia interfered in the U.S. election, and has called the investigation into Moscow's role and related issues a "witch hunt." He has denied his campaign colluded with Russia, and Russia has denied interfering in the election.

Facebook has previously faced criticism for a perception it is left-leaning. Last May, Facebook faced allegations that its workers had a liberal bias in how they ranked the social network's popular topics. Although Facebook said an internal investigation found "no evidence of systematic political bias," it revamped how the feature works.

In December 2015, Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg ruled that Mr. Trump's posts should remain on the site, disagreeing with some employees who argued that some of Mr. Trump's posts should be removed for violating the site's rules on hate speech.

Mr. Trump's campaign used Facebook to reach voters in a targeted way. Its ads drew more engagement on Facebook, in the form of clicks and other signals, than those of Hillary Clinton's camp, according to people familiar with the internal figures.

The President criticized the company last October, several days before the election, when he said, in a post on his Twitter account, that Facebook, Twitter Inc. and Alphabet Inc.'s Google were "burying the FBI criminal investigation" of Mrs. Clinton.

Write to Georgia Wells at Georgia.Wells@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 27, 2017 14:48 ET (18:48 GMT)