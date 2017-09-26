What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (September 26, 2017).

The Republicans' latest effort to repeal large parts of the ACA this year suffered a likely death blow as GOP Sen. Collins's declared opposition left it without enough votes to pass.

North Korea's foreign minister said the U.S. had declared war, giving Pyongyang the right to shoot down U.S. warplanes. Washington dismissed the assertion.

Japan's Abe called a national election, betting that voters would rally behind his alignment with Trump in confronting North Korea.

Kurds voted in a landmark referendum on independence from Iraq, despite objections from Baghdad and neighboring countries.

U.S. officials are preparing to announce restrictions to Russian military flights over American territory under the Treaty on Open Skies.

Trump's new travel ban scrambled a legal fight and stirred concerns about unintended consequences for U.S. foreign policy.

Germany's Merkel began laying the groundwork for a three-way coalition, but faced challenges after the rise of a nationalist party.

Puerto Rico's main airport is struggling to get passengers off the island after Hurricane Maria.

Insured losses from the storm could hit $85 billion, according to an estimate.

Poland's president introduced a law that would retire the most senior judges on the nation's Supreme Court.

