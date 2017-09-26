What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (September 26, 2017).

The SEC's chairman is expected to testify that his agency may have mishandled a breach of its system for disclosing market-moving news.

Target is raising its minimum wage to $11 an hour and later to $15 as the retailer competes to fill low-wage jobs.

GE is selling its industrial-solutions unit to Switzerland's ABB for $2.6 billion as GE's new chief moves ahead with streamlining efforts.

A political shake-up in India is threatening GE's $2.5 billion deal to sell locomotives to Indian Railways.

China's Tianhong, which manages the world's largest money fund, said it would take steps to pare risks to comply with new rules.

China may ease rules requiring foreign auto makers to have local partners, which could pave the way for Tesla to build cars there.

AIG is shuffling its structure and top leadership as the insurer looks to begin an expansion.

A private-equity group agreed to buy Danish payments-processing company Nets for $5.3 billion.

U.S. stock indexes fell, weighed down by losses in tech shares. The Dow shed 53.50 points to 22296.09.

Saudi Arabia plans to tap international debt markets again as it battles a deficit.

Microsoft unveiled a product aimed at taking on IBM in artificial intelligence for everyday business needs.

