U.S. Stocks Tick Higher After Selloff

S&P 500, Dow industrials rise in early trading

--European stocks edge higher, while Asian shares slip

--Some havens, including gold, decline

Major U.S. indexes opened slightly higher following a selloff in technology shares and threats from North Korea.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 64 points, or 0.3%, to 22360, as the index bounced back from the losses it suffered Monday -- its biggest one-day decline since Sept. 5. The S&P 500 added 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 0.3%.

Shares of technology companies in the S&P 500 rose 0.6%, putting them among the index's biggest gainers, following a slump the day earlier.

Chip maker Nvidia rose 3.6%, while software maker Red Hat gained 4.2%.

Tensions with North Korea ramped up Monday after the foreign minister warned the country would shoot down U.S. warplanes even if they were outside its airspace. White House officials dismissed talk of war.

The escalation between North Korea and the U.S. has pressured major indexes and sent haven assets like gold higher a few times in recent months.

"Markets do get jolted by these things," said Sat Duhra, a portfolio manager at Janus Henderson Investors.

On Tuesday, gold prices were down 0.6% and the dollar rose 0.4% against the Japanese yen, which tends to rise when markets slide.

Some investors also were hoping for guidance from the Federal Reserve, with Chairwoman Janet Yellen scheduled to speak in Cleveland on Tuesday and Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer speaking Thursday. Officials last week hinted the central bank would raise rates once more this year. However, many traders were skeptical the Fed would provide any clarity.

"I don't think there is going to be an a-ha moment for the markets after any of the speeches. They [Fed members] tend to move back and forth between hawkish and dovish, in terms of their language at least," said Mark Heppenstall, chief investment officer at Penn Mutual Asset Management.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.236%, according to Tradeweb, from 2.220% Monday. Yields rise as bond prices fall.

The WSJ Dollar Index, which measures the currency against a basket of 16 others, rose 0.4% Tuesday after closing Monday at its highest level this month.

The Stoxx Europe 600 was recently up 0.2% after opening in the red. In Asia, South Korea's Kospi closed down 0.3%, while Japan's Nikkei Stock Average also fell 0.3%, with tech stocks under pressure.

Michael Wursthorn and Kenan Machado contributed to this article.

September 26, 2017 10:30 ET (14:30 GMT)