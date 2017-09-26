Yellen Defends Fed Rate-Rise Plan Despite 'Mystery' of Low Inflation

Continue Reading Below

Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen defended the central bank's projection for a gradual path of rate increases over the next few years, but said the Fed could consider a slower pace if low inflation proves persistent.

Trump Calls North Korea an 'Outlaw Regime'

President Donald Trump declared North Korea an "outlaw regime" and thanked Chinese President Xi Jinping for breaking banking ties with his Asian neighbor.

U.S. Stocks Stabilize After Selloff

Shares of technology companies rose, helping major U.S. stock indexes stabilize after Monday's declines.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

GOP Tax Plan to Allow for Top Individual Rate Above 35%

The Republican tax plan being released Wednesday will open the door to a top individual tax rate that is higher than the 35% that has been in previous plans, according to two people familiar with the discussions.

Senate Won't Vote on Health Bill This Week

The Senate won't vote this week on the latest Republican health bill, multiple GOP lawmakers and aides said Tuesday, effectively ending the party's bid to topple the Affordable Care Act before a key deadline.

Lawmakers Criticize SEC Head Over Handling of Hack

Senators criticized the SEC's new leader for how the agency handled a 2016 breach of its cornerstone system for storing market-moving information.

Oil Prices Retreat After Entering Bull Market

Oil prices fell as some investors took profits after U.S. crude entered a bull market on Monday.

Housing Market Tilts Toward Sellers as Inventory Shrinks

A housing-inventory shortage is creating a seller's market, with strong demand pushing up prices even as the pace of home sales declines.

Apartment Vacancies Hit Five-Year High

The apartment market in the U.S. remained sluggish in the third quarter as the vacancy rate climbed to its highest level in five years.

Consumer Confidence Fell Only Slightly After Hurricanes

Confidence among American consumers decreased only slightly in September after two major hurricanes struck the U.S.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 26, 2017 17:15 ET (21:15 GMT)