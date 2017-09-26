Yellen Says Low Inflation Could Slow Pace of Rate Rises

Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen defended the central bank's projection for a gradual path of interest-rate increases over the next few years even though she said low inflation, if it persists, could lead to a slightly slower pace of rate rises.

Trump Calls North Korea an 'Outlaw State'

President Donald Trump declared North Korea an "outlaw regime" and thanked Chinese President Xi Jinping for breaking banking ties with his Asian neighbor.

U.S. Stocks Tick Higher After Selloff

Shares of technology companies rose, helping major U.S. stock indexes stabilize after Monday's declines.

Lawmakers Criticize SEC Head Over Handling of Hack

Senators criticized the SEC's new leader for how the agency handled a 2016 breach of its cornerstone system for storing market-moving information.

GOP Tax Plan to Allow for Top Individual Rate Above 35%

The Republican tax plan being released Wednesday will open the door to a top individual tax rate that is higher than the 35% that has been in previous plans, according to two people familiar with the discussions.

Oil Prices Retreat After Entering Bull Market

Oil prices fell as some investors took profits after U.S. crude entered a bull market on Monday.

U.S. New-Home Sales Declined in August

U.S. new-home sales continued to fall in August, and the supply of available homes expanded.

Apartment Vacancies Hit Five-Year High

The apartment market in the U.S. remained sluggish in the third quarter as the vacancy rate climbed to its highest level in five years.

Consumer Confidence Fell Only Slightly After Hurricanes

Confidence among American consumers decreased only slightly in September after two major hurricanes struck the U.S.

Atlanta Fed's Bostic Says He Is Comfortable With Idea of December Rate Rise

In his first public remarks as a central banker, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said he is inclined to support another rate rise by the close of the year.

September 26, 2017 15:15 ET (19:15 GMT)