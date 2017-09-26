Equifax CEO Smith to Exit Following Big Data Breach

Equifax Chief Executive Richard Smith is leaving the credit-reporting company after a massive data breach under his watch exposed the information of about 143 million Americans.

Uber Shareholder Sues Company, Ex-CEO Over Alleged Fraud

A lawsuit from the Irving Firemen's Relief & Retirement Fund in Texas claims Uber and former CEO Travis Kalanick knowingly misled investors while raising capital by failing to reveal the company had potentially broken laws.

Syngenta Seeks to Settle GMO Corn Cases

Syngenta AG said it would settle thousands of lawsuits from U.S. farmers who alleged the Swiss agricultural giant's launch of genetically engineered corn seeds cost them money.

Bank of America Venture Trims 10% of Staff as Part of Digital Push

Bank of America Corp.'s merchant-services joint-venture has laid off about 10% of its staffers as a part of a restructuring, according to a person familiar with the matter.

How a Starbucks Veteran Took the Helm at Kohl's

Michelle Gass, named Tuesday as Kohl's next CEO, drove the retailer's partnerships with Under Armour and Amazon. Previously at Starbucks, she helped develop the Frappuccino.

Twitter Tests Doubling Length Limit to 280 Characters

Twitter said it would begin testing a new limit of 280 characters, double its current limit, as a concession to users who have been clamoring for changes to the short-messaging service.

U.S. Challenges Parker Hannifin's Acquisition of Clarcor

The Justice Department filed an antitrust lawsuit challenging Parker Hannifin Corp.'s $4.3 billion acquisition of Clarcor Inc. that closed in February, alleging the deal created an unlawful monopoly.

Dyson Says It Is Developing Electric Car

Dyson, the British technology company known for its high-end vacuum cleaners and ubiquitous hand dryers, said it was developing an electric car to hit roads by 2020 or 2021.

Alstom, Siemens Announce Merger to Create European Train Business

German industrial giant Siemens agreed to merge its rail operations with French train maker Alstom SA, aiming to create a European giant with the scale to fight growing competitive threats from state-backed Chinese rivals.

U.S. Trade Agency Backs Boeing Against Bombardier

U.S. officials ruled Bombardier illegally underpriced a big sale of commercial jetliners in a move that adds to a simmering trade spat with Canada.

