Texas Manufacturing Activity Rises at Slower Pace in September -- Dallas Fed

Manufacturing activity across Texas rose at a slightly slower pace in September from the previous month, according to a report Monday.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas said its production index, a key measure of manufacturing conditions in the state, slipped to 19.5 from 20.3 in August.

Positive readings in the survey generally indicate expansion of factory activity, while readings below zero generally indicate contraction.

The general business activity index climbed to 21.3 from 17, marking its 13th consecutive positive reading. The new orders index rose to 18.6 from its August reading of 14.3.

The employment index advanced to 16.3 from 9.9 the previous month.

Expectations on future business conditions continued to reflect optimism, with the index of future general business activity rising to 34.5 from 29.2 in August.

September 25, 2017 11:24 ET (15:24 GMT)