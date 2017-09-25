Global Economy Week Ahead: Fed and ECB Chiefs Speak

This week's events will likely be a snapshot of the conundrum central bankers world-wide are dealing with -- economic growth in multiple indicators but not in inflation readings as many expect, which has complicated efforts to taper economic stimulus policies.

Asian Stocks Widely Lower; Chinese Property Developers Slide

Asia-Pacific markets were moved more Monday by Chinese government action on real estate and cooling sentiment about Apple than weekend election results in Germany and New Zealand.

BOJ's Kuroda: Similar Global Inflation Goals Promote Forex Stability

Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda renewed his pledge to aim for 2% inflation despite calls by economists to lower its target or adopt a more flexible goal after years of failing to achieve it.

Forex Markets: Political Uncertainty Is the Name of the Game

The U.S. dollar rose after elections in Germany and New Zealand set the stage for periods of political uncertainty in both countries, which could drag on their currencies.

European Banking Landscape Has New Powerhouses: French Lenders

French banks Société Générale and BNP Paribas have emerged from the financial crisis, the eurozone debt crisis and long years of European economic stagnation as two of the continent's strongest lenders.

German Results Reflect European Unease Over Identity, Economy

Germany's election result confirms the overriding trend of European politics in the past year: the crumbling of the Continent's established parties in the face of voter anxiety over economics and identity.

U.K.'s Theresa May Buys Time-but Maybe Not Much

Theresa May needed to say enough in her speech last week to unblock stalled Brexit talks without blowing apart the unity of her government. What made this task so complicated, writes Simon Nixon, was that to secure the first objective, she had to abandon many core Brexiter nostrums.

Ignore the Fed's Yield Sign at Your Peril

The Federal Reserve is telling investors it will flatten the yield curve. They should listen.

The Global Stock Market's Hidden Juice

Investors should be worried that stocks are being supported by record amounts of margin debt. These kinds of loans secured against stocks have often proved dangerous in a downturn because when share prices fall borrowers are forced to sell.

Leveraged Loans on Pace to Top Pre-Financial Crisis Levels

Lending to the most indebted companies in the U.S. and Europe is up, and investors worry what could happen if the global economic expansion fades.

