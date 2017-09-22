London Says It Won't Reissue Uber's License

The U.K. capital's top transport authority said Uber was unfit to hold on to its private-car hire license in the city, threatening a shutdown of the service in one of the ride-hailing company's biggest global markets.

General Motors to Lay Off Over 250 Workers at Ontario Plant

General Motors Co. is laying off more than 250 workers from an engine factory in Canada and trimming production at two U.S. facilities, fallout from a strike at a vehicle-assembly plant that is jeopardizing the supply of GM's top-selling sport-utility vehicle.

Equifax Hack Upends CEO's Drive to Be Data Powerhouse

Richard Smith took over as chief executive of Equifax 12 years ago this week. Under him, Equifax's market value more than quadrupled as the credit-reporting company became a data giant-before a systems breach raised questions about the company and its leader.

Why Slow iPhone 8 Sales May Be Good for Apple

When new iPhones hit the market, they usually fly off the shelves. But with the two models that began selling Friday, there are signs demand is tepid-and some analysts say that could be a good thing for Apple Inc.

Nintendo Switches on the Growth

Japanese videogame maker Nintendo is having another renaissance, but execution remains an obstacle to realizing investors' lofty expectations.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise to Cut 10% of Workforce

Hewlett Packard Enterprise plans to cut its workforce by 10%, according to a person familiar with the plans, the latest cost cuts as the business-technology giant combats increasing competition and higher component prices.

China Outpaces Silicon Valley in Mobile-Payments Race

China's online juggernauts Alibaba Group Holding and Tencent Holdings are beating Silicon Valley in the race to build mobile-money systems in some of the world's fastest-growing consumer markets.

Telia to Pay Nearly $1 Billion to Settle Uzbek Bribery Claims

Swedish telecoms firm Telia Company AB agreed to pay nearly $1 billion to U.S. and Dutch authorities to settle allegations that the company and a subsidiary paid about $331 million in bribes in Uzbekistan.

SoFi Faces New Sexual Harassment Claim Days After CEO's Departure

A former employee of embattled online lender Social Finance Inc. accused the company of tolerating sexual harassment in a lawsuit filed Thursday.

Google and Its Partners Will Issue Refunds to Advertisers Over Fake Traffic

Alphabet Inc.'s Google confirmed it will issue refunds for ads bought through its systems that ran on websites with fake traffic and said a handful of its partners have agreed to do the same.

