Financial-Sector Shares Flat -- Financials Roundup

Banks, lenders and other financial companies were little changed.

Stocks are pricing in the possibility of an interest-rate increase in December, said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial, noting that the Fed Funds futures markets.

On Friday, Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas Robert Kaplan said he had an open mind on supporting a December rate hike, while Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President John Williams said another increase this year was a possibility.

September 22, 2017 17:28 ET (21:28 GMT)