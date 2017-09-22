AIG For Now Remains Under Federal Oversight

American International Group Inc. will remain under federal supervision for now after U.S. officials discussed the firm's future at a private meeting Friday, according to people familiar with the matter and a Treasury Department statement.

Discussions among regulators are expected to continue about the company, which was designated a systemically important financial institution in 2013, a label created after the financial crisis that comes with stricter federal oversight.

Regulators review the designation for companies tagged with it every year. This year they have been considering whether to remove it for AIG, according to people familiar with the matter.

AIG declined to comment.

A Treasury Department statement said the Financial Stability Oversight Council of senior regulators discussed the designation of a financial firm, but didn't disclose a vote. The firm under discussion was AIG, people familiar with the matter said.

September 22, 2017 17:31 ET (21:31 GMT)