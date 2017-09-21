On Our Radar

Tech Shares Drop As Apple Selloff Continues - Tech Roundup

Features Dow Jones Newswires

Shares of tech companies declined as the disenchantment with Apple continued. Since peaking on the session when it released its new line of phones and watches, Apple has retreated about 6%, shedding billions of dollars in market capitalization. Amazon.com said it's adding more than 2,000 new corporate jobs in New York City, including software engineers and data analysts. Venture-capital firm Benchmark Capital does not intend to sell any of its holdings in ride-hailing company Uber in a proposed deal that would see the Vision Fund, the $93 billion tech investment consortium headed by Japanese tech giant SoftBank, take a large position.

Continue Reading Below

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 21, 2017 16:57 ET (20:57 GMT)