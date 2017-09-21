Lower U.S. Oil Prices Are a Shot in the Arm for Crude Exports

Continue Reading Below

U.S. oil is trading at the biggest discount to the global price in two years, helping extend a boom in crude exports from American shale fields to refiners in Europe and Asia.

Energy Alliance Propels Russia-Saudi Cooperation

Saudi Arabia's King Salman plans to discuss Syria, the Qatar blockade and oil production with Russian President Vladimir Putin next month in Russia, according to people familiar with the matter, as energy cooperation deepens political ties between the two former foes.

SunEdison Seeks $21 Million Sale of Texas Industrial Site to Corning

SunEdison Inc. has requested bankruptcy court permission to sell nearly 700,000 square feet of industrial space in Texas to Corning Research & Development Corp., a major supplier of glass for Apple Inc.'s iPhones.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Analysts See Large Addition to U.S. Natural-Gas Inventories

Analysts expect government data scheduled for release Thursday to show that stockpiles rose by 88.5 billion cubic feet, more than average for this time of year.

Indian Titan to Become Top Shareholder in Anglo American

The family trust of the founder of India's largest mining company plans to ramp up its investment in Anglo American by as much as $2 billion, making it the biggest investor in the British mining company.

Oil Prices Gain On Improving Market Signals

Oil prices advanced amid ongoing optimism that production cuts have shown some success in bringing down global inventories.

U.S. Oil Stockpiles Rise More Than Expected

U.S. inventories of oil increased by 4.6 million barrels for the week ended Sept. 15, more than expected, as refinery activity remained lower than normal following Hurricane Harvey, according to EIA data.

U.S. Demands Changes to Iran Nuclear Deal, Tillerson Says

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said the U.S. would remain a part of the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement only if it is modified, a position that could heighten tension at a planned meeting Wednesday of countries that are part of the accord, including Iran.

Maersk to Sell Tankers Business for $1.17 Billion

A.P. Moeller-Maersk said it would sell it tankers unit to its controlling shareholder for $1.17 billion, the latest move by the Danish conglomerate to break up its sprawling operations.

Trump Says 'I'll Let You Know' if U.S. Will Stay in Iran Deal

U.S. officials and their European allies exchanged sharply differing views on the benefits of the Iran nuclear accord, capping a day of debate inflamed by President Donald Trump's assertion that he had decided on whether to stick with the deal-while not revealing his decision.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 21, 2017 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)