The Effects of Stress on Your Body

Stress. It's just part of having a job, right?

Maybe – but perhaps it's time we stop taking such a blasé approach to the amount of stress we all experience in our careers.

Forty percent of workers report their jobs are are very or extremely stressful, and a quarter of workers say their jobs are the No. 1 stressors in their lives, according to the American Institute of Stress. This stress isn't just bad for productivity, but it's also bad for you, full stop.

As it turns out, stress can have some very, very negative effects on your body and your life. Check out the following infographic from Healthline to see just how bad it can be: