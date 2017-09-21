Consumer Company Stocks Down On Holiday Sales Trepidation - Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies ticked down amid fears about the holiday season in bricks-and-mortar malls. Some big retailers are shifting their hiring efforts for the holiday season to bulk up their online operations, The Wall Street Journal reported. Wal-Mart Stores plans to bring on about 5,000 seasonal workers for its e-commerce operations. Macy's plans to add 18,000 seasonal workers at distribution centers that replenish store merchandise and fulfill online orders -- a 20% boost compared with last year. Home builder KB Home said it would cut its chief executive's annual bonus by 25% after a recording surfaced this week purportedly of the chief executive berating his neighbor, comedian Kathy Griffin.
Continue Reading Below
-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
September 21, 2017 16:27 ET (20:27 GMT)