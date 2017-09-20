Tech Shares Down As Apple Enthusiasm Fades - Tech Roundup

Shares of tech companies fell as the initial enthusiasm about the latest smart phones and watches from Apple continued to fade. Apple acknowledged that the new version of its smart watch was having problems with cellular connectivity -- one of the device's main selling points -- ahead of its launch. Toshiba Corp.'s board on Wednesday voted to sell its memory-chip business to a consortium led by Bain Capital and including Apple and Dell Technologies for about $18 billion, moving the deal closer to final agreement. Alphabet's Google is in talks to buy part of struggling Taiwanese smartphone maker HTC, The Wall Street Journal reported.
September 20, 2017 16:41 ET (20:41 GMT)