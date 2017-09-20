Stocks Little Changed as Investors Look to Fed Meeting

U.S. stocks wobbled between small gains and losses ahead of the Federal Reserve's upcoming policy decision. The Dow industrials slipped less than 0.1%.

Fed Is Set to Shrink Its Bond Holdings, Offer Clues on Rates

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday likely will announce the beginning of a yearslong program to shrink its bond portfolio and could offer clues about the prospects for another rate increase this year.

Existing-Home Sales Tumble for Third Straight Month

Sales of previously owned homes fell in August to the lowest level in a year, reflecting a shortage of properties on the market and a sharp drop in Houston home purchases because of Hurricane Harvey.

It's Not Your Typical Stock, But It's Up 143%

The mystery behind the Swiss National Bank's extraordinary share price, which has nearly tripled this year, deepened further as the stock jumped again with no obvious trigger.

OECD Urges Politicians to Step Up as Central Banks Eye Stimulus Exit Door

A pickup in global economic growth will prove short-lived unless governments increase spending on productivity-boosting projects and push through overhauls that deal with the legacy of the financial crisis, including the problem of "zombie firms," says the OECD.

U.S. Oil Stockpiles Rise More Than Expected

U.S. inventories of oil increased by 4.6 million barrels for the week ended Sept. 15, more than expected, as refinery activity remained lower than normal following Hurricane Harvey, according to EIA data.

Oil Prices Gain On Improving Market Signals

Oil prices advanced amid ongoing optimism that production cuts have shown some success in bringing down global inventories.

Pain in Spain? Investors See Lingering Political Risk in Catalonia

A bid for independence for one of Spain's richest regions is a lingering risk for investors after a long period of political uncertainty in Europe. Whether Spain's finances will be put under pressure is the key question.

Bitcoin 'Fugitives' Gather in Hong Kong to Skirt China's Curbs

China's crackdown on cryptocurrencies isn't stopping the industry's enthusiasts from preaching their tune. Instead, it is emboldening them to find ways to circumvent the curbs.

States Need $645 Billion to Pay Full Health-Care Costs

New accounting guidelines that urge local governments to record their total health care costs show they need more money to pay for it.

