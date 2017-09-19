Utilities Slightly Lower Ahead of Fed -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power-plant operators were slightly lower ahead of the Federal Reserve policy statement Wednesday.

A bankruptcy judge dealt a blow to NextEra Energy's efforts to collect a $275 million breakup fee for its failed attempt to take over Energy Future Holdings' Oncor power-transmission business, saying he erred when originally agreeing to the breakup fee.

Power outages in Caribbean territories look set to continue as Hurricane Maria thrashed the tiny island nation of Dominica Tuesday morning, and headed toward the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico as the second Category 5 storm in as many weeks.

September 19, 2017 17:34 ET (21:34 GMT)