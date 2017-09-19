Walgreens Finally Gains Approval for Rite Aid Deal

Continue Reading Below

Walgreens Boots Alliance received regulatory approval for its deal to buy nearly 2,000 stores from Rite Aid but only after the number of stores to be purchased was again trimmed to allay antitrust concerns.

Ford Trims Production at Five Plants as U.S. Sales Slow

Ford Motor Co. said it would temporarily idle production lines at five North American plants, including three in the U.S., the latest in a series of moves by U.S. auto makers to cope with slowing vehicle sales and rising industry capacity.

Fiat Chrysler Recalls Nearly a Half-Million Trucks on Fire Risk

Fiat Chrysler issued a recall for nearly a half-million Ram pickup and work trucks to fix faulty pumps that could cause overheating and engine fires.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Best Buy Sets Five-Year Plan for Sales and Cost-Cutting

Best Buy Co. set a modest sales forecast for the next five years and said it won't cut costs as deeply as it has in years past, a shift it said focuses on long-term growth and investments.

Boeing 'Unlikely' to Deliver First Tanker in 2017

Boeing is unlikely to meet its target of delivering the first of a new fleet of aerial refueling tanker jets by the end of the year, according to a person familiar with the military program.

Toys 'R' Us Bankruptcy Poses Challenge for Toy Makers

The bankruptcy filing of Toys 'R' Us ends weeks of uncertainty for the toy industry while creating a new challenge for toy makers just ahead of the busy holiday season.

Mark Walter Considers Stepping Down as CEO of Guggenheim

Guggenheim Partners's Mark Walter has told colleagues he is considering ceding his post as chief executive while remaining the financial firm's chairman.

Post Holdings to Buy Bob Evans Packaged Food Business

Post Holdings agreed to acquire Bob Evans Farms in a cash deal valued at $1.5 billion, the latest in a series of acquisitions by the cereal maker.

Progressive Reports Hurricane Harvey Linked to 90% of Total Catastrophe Losses in August

Progressive Corp. swung to a loss in August, the company reported Tuesday, with Hurricane Harvey more than tripling the insurer's catastrophe losses in the period compared to last year.

Jefferies Profit More Than Doubles

Jefferies Group reported sizable increases in revenue and profit as its investment-banking business had its best quarter yet.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 19, 2017 17:15 ET (21:15 GMT)