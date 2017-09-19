Materials Higher Ahead of Fed -- Materials Roundup

Shares of commodities producers rose slightly as the dollar weakened ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting.

The recent rally in zinc prices has spurred some mining companies to increase production, said analysts at brokerage Commerzbank.

China's exports of steel fell again in August, muddying the picture on debates about additional tariffs on its steel.

A group of U.S. activist investors threatened to vote against the proposed merger between Swiss chemicals company Clariant and U.S. rival Huntsman, jeopardizing a deal that would create a $15 billion chemicals concern. The investors that make up the White Tale consortium own about 15% of Clariant's outstanding shares. The trading of Clariant and Huntsman shares suggests that arbitrageurs are betting the deal won't close as planned.

