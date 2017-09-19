ADRs End Mixed

International stocks trading in New York closed mixed on Tuesday.

Rio Tinto PLC (RIO, RIO.LN, RIO.AU) was among the companies with ADRs that traded actively.

The BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts rose 0.38% to 149.24. The European index climbed 0.46% to 138.81, the Asian index advanced 0.34% to 172.89, the Latin American index fell 0.22% to 258.21 and the emerging markets index declined 0.09% to 325.42.

ADRs of Rio Tinto rose 0.44% to $48.45 amid the company's search for a new chief financial officer. The U.K.-listed miner announced Friday its current CFO, Christopher Lynch, will retire by the end of September 2018, having served in his role since April 2013. Like its peers, Rio Tinto came under significant strain when commodity prices started falling in 2014 and 2015, after a yearslong boom. Now prices are once more on an upward trajectory.

ADRs of Sibanye Gold Ltd. (SBGL, SGL.JO) slumped 8.7% to $4.83 after the South African mining company said it would sell convertible bonds that will dilute existing shareholder's equity. The proceeds of $450 million in proceeds are to be used to refinance a loan that was used, in part, to fund the acquisition of U.S. platinum producer Stillwater last year, a $2.2 billion deal.

ADRs of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.'s (TEVA, TEVA.TV)rose 1.2% to $17.19 as the drug maker announced change to debt covenants which the company says will provide better flexibility. Teva, like other generic drug makers has been hurt by lower prices. The stock fell sharply last month after the company missed earnings estimates, cut its guidance and slashed its dividend. To right the ship, Teva has been selling assets and using the cash to lighten its debt burden, and named a new chief executive.

