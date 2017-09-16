What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (September 16, 2017).

Months of frustration with the lack of progress in the GOP-led Congress drove Trump to cut deals with top Democrats, White House officials say.

Technology firms are facing more political challenges in Washington amid growing concerns over their size, influence and perceived lack of accountability.

Facebook has handed over to Mueller detailed records about the Russian purchases that go beyond what it shared with Congress.

A homemade bomb exploded on a London subway train, injuring 29 people in what U.K. police were treating as terrorism.

A GOP lawmaker contacted the White House this past week trying to try to end WikiLeaks founder Assange's U.S. legal troubles.

The U.S. is looking to step up its pressure campaign against North Korea, though Pyongyang shows little sign of bending.

The administration is moving to expand hunting, fishing and target shooting at as many U.S. national monuments as possible.

