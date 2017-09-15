What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (September 15, 2017).

Continue Reading Below

Republican lawmakers signaled they wouldn't be pressured into enacting an immigration framework reached between Trump and top Democrats.

North Korea fired a missile over Japan early Friday local time in the latest provocative action by Pyongyang. No damage or injuries were reported.

A shortage of insurance adjusters in Florida in the wake of Hurricane Irma is frustrating residents and could delay rebuilding.

Florida's economy is feeling the toll from Irma, with agriculture and tourism taking big hits.

Russia began one of its largest war games since the Cold War, moving tanks to the Belarus border under NATO's watchful eye.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

An Islamic State convoy reached eastern Syria after the U.S.-led coalition ceased airstrikes on the militants at Russia's request.

Islamic State gunmen stormed a restaurant in southern Iraq, killing more than 50 people.

The U.S. extended sanctions relief to Iran under the 2015 nuclear accord but levied new punitive measures on Tehran.

Tax plans from the House and Senate are likely to diverge on many issues, underscoring a challenge that Republicans face.

A Senate panel cleared four of Trump's judicial picks after questions over a nominee's religious beliefs.

The EU is defying protectionist trends and pursuing its most ambitious free-trade agenda in years.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 15, 2017 02:47 ET (06:47 GMT)