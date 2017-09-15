Utilities Edge Higher -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power-plant operators were slightly higher ahead of a Federal Reserve policy meeting next week.
Federal regulators will reconsider Obama-era rules governing waste from coal-fired power plants, accepting a request from utility companies that were faced with possibly closing dozens of coal-ash dumps nationwide. One trade group had estimated that the new rules would cost the industry $23 billion to $35 billion over the next 20 years.
