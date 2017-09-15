Telecoms Rally on IPhone Effect -- Telecoms Roundup

Shares of telecommunications companies rallied amid optimism about the impact of a new line of Apple smartphones on demand for premium services.

RBC analyst Amit Daryanani said carriers may yet offer substantial discounts on iPhones once the delayed iPhone X launch happens, as reported earlier.

Mobile carrier ATN International said its networks in the U.S. Virgin Islands were extensively damaged by Hurricane Irma last week and that it was still assessing costs.

September 15, 2017 18:01 ET (22:01 GMT)