ECB's Lautenschläger: Time to Decide on Winding Up QE

It is time to make a decision on ending the European Central Bank's large-scale asset-purchase program, one of the institution's more hawkish members said Friday.

ECB Nouy: Banks Have Plenty of Scope to Evade Rules

Despite improvements in rule harmonization, banks have plenty of possibilities to get around rules, creating further challenges for supervisors, the eurozone's top banking official said.

Eurozone Wage Growth Hits Two-Year High

Eurozone wages rose at the fastest pace in more than two years during the three months to June, a sign inflation may be set to rise to the European Central Bank's target.

BOE's Most Dovish Member Now Sees Need for Rate Hike

Gertjan Vlieghe, the Bank of England policy maker seen as least likely to back a rise in interest rates, has changed his view and thinks a hike may be needed soon.

Global Stocks Brush Off North Korea's Latest Missile Launch

European stocks ticked slightly lower Friday after gains in Asian indexes, with most investors seeming to show little concern after the latest North Korean missile launch over Japan.

Oil Holds Gains Amid Stronger Demand

Oil price gains slowed Friday morning following North Korea's latest provocation, even as the market held on to a newfound bullish sentiment.

North Korea Fires Missile in Defiance of U.N. Sanctions

North Korea fired a missile over Japan early Friday local time for the second time in a month, defying rising international efforts to force it to abandon course.

China Says It Doesn't 'Hold the Key to the Korean Peninsula Issue'

China condemned North Korea's latest ballistic-missile test but signaled reluctance to escalate sanctions, saying Beijing has made "enormous sacrifices" in its efforts to rein in Pyongyang.

ECB's Mersch Believes Europeans Willing to Share Some Powers

Europeans are willing to see their governments accept help in areas where the nations aren't able to do the job, a European Central Bank Executive Board member said.

WSJ City Must Reads

North Korea fired a missile over Japan for the second time in a month, defying rising international efforts to force it to abandon course and sending global stocks lower. Read WSJ City's take on how markets reacted.

September 15, 2017 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)