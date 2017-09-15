Two Top Equifax Executives to Retire

Continue Reading Below

Equifax, grappling with the fallout from its massive data breach, announced the retirement of its chief information officer and chief security officer.

SoFi CEO Cagney to Leave Firm Immediately

Online lender Social Finance said CEO Mike Cagney would immediately step down and give up his seat on the company's board, an about-face as the company deals with accusations of improper workplace culture.

Wal-Mart Plans New Headquarters in Its Hometown

Wal-Mart said it will build new headquarters in its hometown of Bentonville, Ark., a decision announced to employees on Friday.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Blue Harbour Builds Up 6.2% Stake in Auto Supplier Adient

Blue Harbour Group has built a roughly 6.2% position in Adient, making the activist investor one of the automotive-seat supplier's biggest shareholders less than a year after it was spun into a stand-alone company.

Facebook to Open New Artificial Intelligence Lab in Montreal

Facebook said it will open a new artificial intelligence research lab in Montreal, marking the latest move by a company to invest in that type of technology in Canada.

Sears Canada Draws Private-Equity Interest

Sears Canada Inc.'s top executive is negotiating a private-equity-backed deal for a slimmed-down version of the insolvent retailer, according to people familiar with the matter.

'Angry Birds' Maker Rovio Disappoints With IPO Pricing

Rovio Entertainment, the company behind the "Angry Birds" gaming franchise, set the pricing for its initial public offering, valuing the company at about $1 billion-well short of shareholders' more-optimistic forecasts.

Anthem Reverses Decision to Pull Out of ACA Exchange in Virginia

Anthem agreed to offer Affordable Care Act exchange plans in much of Virginia next year, reversing an earlier decision to withdraw and ensuring that the state won't have any regions lacking marketplace coverage.

Aerosoles Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Protection

The company behind the Aerosoles brand of women's shoes filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy, planning to close almost all its retail stores.

South African Political Scandal Spreads to International Firms

KPMG announced the results of an internal probe into work it did for the Gupta family, saying it fell short of its standards.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 15, 2017 19:15 ET (23:15 GMT)