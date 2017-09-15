SoFi CEO Mike Cagney to Leave Firm Immediately

Online lender Social Finance said CEO Mike Cagney would immediately step down and give up his seat on the company's board, an about-face as the company deals with accusations of improper workplace culture.

'Angry Birds' Maker Rovio Sets Pricing for $1 Billion IPO

Rovio Entertainment, the company behind the "Angry Birds" mobile gaming franchise, confirmed the pricing for its initial public offering, which will value the company at about $1 billion.

Nissan-Renault Seeks to Boost Annual Vehicle Sales to 14 Million

Carlos Ghosn, heading the alliance of Nissan Motor, Renault and Mitsubishi Motors, is rolling out a new goal of selling 14 million vehicles annually by 2022. The new target represents a 40% increase for the auto maker compared with 2016 sales.

Tech Industry Finds Washington Isn't So Hands-Off Anymore

New scrutiny by Congress of Facebook Inc. over its acceptance of Russian ad buys is just the latest in a string of political challenges facing technology firms, which long enjoyed a hands-off approach from Washington.

For Amazon, Can Two Headquarters Still Equal One Culture?

In planning Amazon's second headquarters, CEO Jeff Bezos faces a new challenge: how to maintain the online retail giant's carefully cultivated culture when he can't be in two places at once.

Made You Click: How Facebook Fed You Political Ads for Less Than a Penny

Political ads on Facebook got into your news feed at a cost of less than a penny each-highlighting the outsize reach contentious paid content can have on the social-networking site.

Drug Stocks Benefit from the Sound of Silence

A movement to crack down on high drug prices appears to have fizzled, giving stock prices a lift.

Nestlé Buys Majority Stake in Premium Coffee Chain Blue Bottle

Nestlé SA is buying a majority stake in the premium coffee chain Blue Bottle Coffee as the Swiss giant invests in a fast-growing part of the coffee business and continues to extend its reach through buying niche brands.

Alphabet in Talks to Invest About $1 Billion in Lyft

Google parent Alphabet has held talks to invest about $1 billion in Lyft, according to people familiar with the matter.

Facebook to Open AI Center in Montreal

Facebook Inc. plans to announce the opening of a new artificial intelligence center in Montreal, marking the latest move by a U.S. firm to tap into Canada's expertise in the technology.

