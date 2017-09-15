Indivior Files New Lawsuits for Alleged Patent Infringement

Indivior PLC (INDV.LN) said Friday that its U.S. subsidiary, Indivior Inc., has filed lawsuits against six competitors for alleged patent infringement after having recently lost another U.S. patent litigation for the same product.

The U.K.-based pharmaceutical company said the lawsuits were filed against Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (RDY), Actavis, Par, Alvogen Korea Co. Ltd. (002250.SE), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA) and Mylan N.V. (MYL) over their respective proposed generic versions of Suboxone oral film.

Suboxone is a buprenorphine-based treatment for opioid dependence.

The lawsuits relate to a U.S. patent covering Suboxone issued on June 27 and listed in the U.S. Food and Drug Administation's Orange Book, Indivior added.

Indivior was recently involved in an another infringement suit related to other patents covering Suboxone.

Earlier in September, Indivior said a U.S. court found that treatments developed by Dr. Reddy's, Watson Pharmaceuticals Inc, Endo International PLC's (ENDP) and Par hadn't infringed its patents.

It said Friday it would appeal the decision in the suit against Dr. Reddy's.

September 15, 2017 03:31 ET (07:31 GMT)