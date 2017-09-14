WSJ.com What's News - Worldwide News Briefs for Sep 14

ISIS CONVOY REACHES MILITANT-HELD SYRIA AFTER COALITION STOPS STRIKES, ACTIVISTS SAY

A 600-person convoy of fighters and their families has reached ISIS-controlled territory after the U.S.-led coalition ceased air striking the group's route across Syria, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

BOE SIGNALS RATE RISE AS CENTRAL BANKS EDGE AWAY FROM EASY MONEY

The Bank of England signaled it is preparing to raise interest rates within months to restrain accelerating inflation in the U.K., in the latest sign major central banks are bringing to an end a decadelong era of easy money.

BRAZIL JUDGE DRAWS CORRUPTION FIGHTERS' IRE

In a country where judges have become famous for tackling corruption, Supreme Court Justice Gilmar Mendes has stood out as an exception, saying "the ethos of a country can't be the fight against corruption."

RUSSIA KICKS OFF WAR GAMES AS WEST WATCHES

Russia kicked off one of its largest military exercises since the Cold War, moving tanks to its border with Belarus and landing hundreds of paratroopers under the watch of a NATO surveillance plane.

U.S. EXPECTED TO RENEW WAIVER OF SANCTIONS ON IRAN

President Donald Trump is expected to extend sanctions relief to Iran, retaining for now the U.S. commitment to the landmark 2015 nuclear agreement, whose fate nonetheless remains uncertain.

IN UZBEKISTAN, SIGNS OF A THAW AFTER DECADES OF REPRESSION

Step after tentative step, Uzbekistan-one of the world's most closed societies-is beginning to open up. The most-populous post-Soviet nation in Central Asia has freed high-profile political prisoners and is seeking to improve ties with the U.S.

EU PUSHES FOR FREE-TRADE PACTS WITH COUNTRIES SNUBBED BY U.S.

The EU is defying protectionist trends and pursuing its most ambitious agenda of free-trade agreements in years.

ISLAMIC STATE CLAIMS IT CARRIED OUT DEADLY ATTACK IN SOUTHERN IRAQ

Islamic State said its gunmen stormed a restaurant in southern Iraq after blowing up a car bomb outside it, an attack Iraqi officials said killed more than 50 people, including Iranian pilgrims having lunch.

